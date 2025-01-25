Kennard is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for this contest, so Kennard will enter the first unit. This means Kennard will slot at shooting guard, with Desmond Bane operating as the primary playmaker.
