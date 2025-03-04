Kennard is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Hawks on Monday.

With Ja Morant (shoulder) sidelined, Kennard will enter the Grizzlies' starting five while Scotty Pippen slides to the bench. Kennard has averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.