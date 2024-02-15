Kennard will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Scotty Pippen (back) is on the inactive list for Wednesday's game, so Kennard will replace him in the first unit and will be joined by John Konchar, Vince Williams, Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama. If you need a cheap source of triples, Kennard could be your guy.
