Kennard will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kennard will be earning his first start in a Memphis uniform Wednesday evening, and he should see plenty of minutes with Desmond Bane (foot) and John Konchar (hip) watching from the sidelines. Kennard has been heating up over the past three games with averages of 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 6.0 triples and 1.0 steals per contest, so he's certainly on the radar as a potential streamer.