Kennard (personal) recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Though he missed the previous five games while tending to a personal matter, Kennard slotted back into the starting five Saturday and ended up reaching the 30-minute mark, despite the Magic turning the game into a runaway victory by the end of three quarters. Kennard didn't showcase his usual accurate touch from beyond the arc, but his outputs in the rebounds, assists and blocks categories all exceeded his season-long averages. Assuming he's active in future games, Kennard should hold a key role for the injury-riddled Grizzlies, but it's unclear if he'll be a full-time starter. One of Kennard or Scotty Pippen will likely move to the bench if Desmond Bane (back) returns for Monday's game in Detroit.