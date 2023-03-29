Kennard finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes in Tuesday's 113-108 win over the Magic.

Though he remains a bench player for the Grizzlies, Kennard has morphed into a more useful fantasy option than starting small forward Dillon Brooks, who continues to struggle with efficiency and offers limited value in the peripheral categories. Kennard, on the other hand, is in the midst of a red-hot eight-game run in which he's averaged 15.5 points (on 61.2 percent shooting from the field) to go with 4.4 three-pointers, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest. Kennard's career-long 43.5 percent mark from the field represents a more realistic level of what to expect from him as a shooter moving forward, but even if regression hits in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, the 26-year-old may be able to offset any downturn in efficiency with added volume. Memphis is likely to hold out both Desmond Bane (foot) and Jaren Jackson (calf) for rest purposes in the second leg of the back-to-back set, so there should be plenty of touches to go around for both Ja Morant and Kennard.