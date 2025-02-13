Kennard is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kennard will fill in for Ja Morant (knee) on Wednesday. In six starts this season, Kennard has averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 26.7 minutes.
