Kennard (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas.
Kennard will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a concussion, but coach Taylor Jenkins said last week that he doesn't expect the shooting guard to have a long-term absence. Kennard's next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Utah.
