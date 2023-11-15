Kennard is doubtful for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Lakers due to left knee soreness. He tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in six minutes prior to leaving the contest.

With Marcus Smart (ankle) already ruled out for the rest of the night, the Grizzlies will be further shorthanded in the backcourt in the likely event Kennard is unable to return. Kennard will have three days to hopefully move past the injury before the Grizzlies return to action Saturday in San Antonio.