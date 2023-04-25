Kennard amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Kennard was a non-factor once again Monday, logging just 14 minutes in the loss. After a strong end to the regular season, his production has fallen off quite substantially during the playoffs. Across the four games to date, he has connected on six three-pointers, adding very little else. The Grizzlies need to find a way to get him going if they are to stick around beyond Game 5.