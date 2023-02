Kennard (recently traded) is unlikely to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The Clippers traded Kennard to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal ahead of Thursday's deadline, and while he's in en route to Memphis, the sharpshooter is unlikely to make his debut Friday. When available, Kennard figures to operate as the backup shooting guard behind Desmond Bane.