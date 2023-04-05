Kennard (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Kennard dropped 20 points (6-10 3Pt) as a starter during Tuesday's win over Portland, but it appears he'll likely get the night off Wednesday, along with Ja Morant (hip). Tyus Jones figures to draw the start in Morant's expected absence, while Dillon Brooks will return to action versus the Pelicans and should fill the most of Kennard's missing minutes. However, with Kennard unavailable, John Konchar and David Roddy figure to remain part of the rotation, as well.