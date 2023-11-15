Kennard is doubtful for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Lakers due to left knee soreness.
Kennard tallied zero points and three rebounds in six minutes before exiting Tuesday's game. With Marcus Smart (ankle) already ruled out, Jacob Gilyard will likely receive a heavy workload against the Lakers.
