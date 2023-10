Kennard (concussion) will miss Friday's home game against Denver and Saturday's contest in Washington, but coach Taylor Jenkins said the shooting guard's absence won't be long term, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Kennard played 15 minutes in the Grizzlies' regular-season opener Wednesday, but he'll now miss back-to-back games while in the league's concussion protocol. In Kennard's absence, Derrick Rose, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar are candidates for increased roles.