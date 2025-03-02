Kennard (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Kennard has been upgraded from questionable to available, but Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (hip) have been ruled out. With Morant and Bane sidelined, Kennard should start and operate as a primary playmaker. As a starter this season (seven games), Kennard has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.