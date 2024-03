Kennard (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Kennard and GG Jackson (knee) have been upgraded to available, while John Konchar (ankle), Vince Williams (knee) and Jordan Goodwin (Achilles) will join Memphis' long list of inactive players. In five appearances since the All-Star break, Kennard has averaged 12.6 points and 3.2 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.