Kennard (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
The Grizzlies have upgraded Kennard from probable to available with an ankle injury Wednesday, making this an expected update. Across his last nine appearances for Memphis, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting a sizzling 51.2 percent from beyond the arc.
