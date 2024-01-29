Kennard (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Kennard will be sidelined for the third time over Memphis' last four contests due to a sore left knee, joining a long list of inactives. Jacob Gilyard, Scotty Pippen and David Roddy are candidates for elevated usage, especially if Vince Williams (knee), John Konchar (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (hand) are all downgraded to out. Kennard's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Cleveland.