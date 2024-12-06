Kennard (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Kennard was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, and he'll miss his first game since Nov. 6. With the sharpshooter sidelined, John Konchar and Jake LaRavia are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.
