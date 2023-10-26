Kennard has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to the league's concussion protocol.

Kennard played 15 minutes in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans and totaled three points, two rebounds and two assists. However, he'll be unavailable for at least one game due to the league's concussion protocol. Given the nature of his absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him unavailable Saturday against the Wizards as well, although his status for the second half of the back-to-back set hasn't yet been determined. Derrick Rose and John Konchar could see an uptick in playing time Friday.