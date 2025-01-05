Kennard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Kennard will miss a second straight game due to right hamstring soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Houston. Jake LaRavia and John Konchar should see a slight increase in playing time Monday due to Kennard's injury.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Confirmed out for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Doubtful against Golden State•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Sniffs double-double from bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Drains five threes Thursday•