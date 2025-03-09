Kennard (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
As expected, Kennard has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game since Jan. 4. In his absence, Scotty Pippen and Vince Williams are candidates for increased minutes.
