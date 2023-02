Kennard will miss Thursday's game versus the Sixers due to a non-COVID illness.

Kennard has been with the Grizzlies for just a week and has appeared in two games, but he's apparently under the weather and will need an extra night off heading into the second half. His absence should allot more playing time for John Konchar and David Roddy, while Kennard will focus on resting up for his next chance to return Saturday against the Nuggets.