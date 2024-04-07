Pereira provided 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 loss to Philadelphia.

Playing in just the seventh game of his career, Pereira recorded his first NBA double-double. He has now played at least 30 minutes in two straight games, making the most of his opportunities. While he is someone to consider picking up, his role is far from secure given the current state of the Grizzlies roster. Feel free to take a chance on him, but don't be surprised if he is out of the rotation at some point soon.