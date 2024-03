The Grizzlies are signing Pereira to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Due to an extensive list of injuries, the Grizzlies have been granted an additional hardship roster spot to use on Pereira. The 23-year-old forward has averaged 8.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20.1 minutes across 24 appearances for the G League's Mexico City Capitanes in 2023-24.