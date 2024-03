Pereira agreed to second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Pereira appeared in four games during his first 10-day contract with Memphis and averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game. Given the Grizzlies' ongoing injury issues, Pereira should be a solid depth piece over the final weeks of the regular season.