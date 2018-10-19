Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Active Friday
Gasol (back) will play in Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
The Grizzlies wanted to see how Gasol's back was doing closer to tip-off, and it appears he is good to go. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably resume his role at starting center and take on a full workload.
