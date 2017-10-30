Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Added to injury report
Gasol is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets with a left ankle injury.
Gasol missed part of the preseason due to an ankle injury, but it's unclear whether or not the two injuries are related. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the big man's health, but it's still a situation worth monitoring, as the Grizzlies could elect to exercise caution with their star player. Look for Gasol to test his ankle in pregame warmups before a decision regarding his health is made.
