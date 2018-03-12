Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Back in the lineup Monday
Gasol will start as usual in Monday's game against the Bucks.
Gasol received the night off for rest Saturday against the Mavericks, but as expected, is back in the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks. Look for Gasol to take on a full workload, which likely means less minutes for guys like Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to be available vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...