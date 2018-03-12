Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Back in the lineup Monday

Gasol will start as usual in Monday's game against the Bucks.

Gasol received the night off for rest Saturday against the Mavericks, but as expected, is back in the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks. Look for Gasol to take on a full workload, which likely means less minutes for guys like Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb.

