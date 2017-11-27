Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Benched in fourth quarter Sunday

Gasol scored 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 98-88 loss to the Nets.

Despite the fact that he tied for the team lead in scoring on the night, Gasol took a seat for the entire fourth quarter as coach David Fizdale turned to his second unit to try and mount a comeback. Gasol's spot in the starting five wouldn't seem to be in any jeopardy, but with the Grizz having lost eight straight games, his minutes could continue to fluctuate until they right the ship.