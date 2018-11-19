Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Big double-double in win
Gasol had 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-10 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Gasol had one of his better individual performances of the season, as he also added three assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Over the last three games, Gasol is a combined 12-of-25 from three.
