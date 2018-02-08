Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Chips in across the board
Gasol had 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to the Jazz.
Gasol had a nice game after a dud previously, scoring 20 points and adding three blocked shots. He has been steady over the last couple of weeks, as per usual, but has seen a dip in his efficiency. For the past two weeks, he is shooting at just 40 percent from the field, lower even still when you consider he plays close to the basket. While he is taking more three-point attempts than the average center, this is still decidedly lower than last seasons 46 percent.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays season-low 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts double-double in loss to Pistons•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 23 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Friday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...