Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Chips in across the board

Gasol had 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to the Jazz.

Gasol had a nice game after a dud previously, scoring 20 points and adding three blocked shots. He has been steady over the last couple of weeks, as per usual, but has seen a dip in his efficiency. For the past two weeks, he is shooting at just 40 percent from the field, lower even still when you consider he plays close to the basket. While he is taking more three-point attempts than the average center, this is still decidedly lower than last seasons 46 percent.