Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared for Saturday

Gasol (neck) went through practice Friday and is a "full go" for Saturday's contest against the Suns, Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Gasol left Wednesday's game against the Kings with six minutes remaining due to what appeared to be a neck injury. The injury ended up being relatively minor, however, and Gasol will be available Saturday.

