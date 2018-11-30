Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared to play Friday
Gasol (foot) will play Friday against the Nets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Gasol was questionable for Friday's game after injuring his foot in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. After testing things out, however, he's feeling comfortable enough to take the court.
