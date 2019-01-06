Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared to play Saturday

Gasol (hamstring) will start Saturday against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Gasol will be available Saturday despite dealing with a sore hamstring. Over his last five games, the big man is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 2.6 blocks/steals in 34.4 minutes per game.