Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Collects double-double Thursday

Gasol scored 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 38 minutes during Thursday's 97-95 loss to Phoenix.

While Gasol was less than efficient from the floor (31.3 percent) and even less so from beyond the arc (14.2 percent), he still managed to collect a double-double on Thursday. In addition, the center collected 10 rebounds and chipped in on the defensive end with four blocks against Phoenix. As of late, Gasol is averaging a solid stat line of 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds through 12 games in the month of December. After 13 points on Thursday, Gasol will look to bounce back in the points column against the Clippers on Saturday.