Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doesn't play Monday
Gasol (ankle) was unable to play in Monday's preseason game against Orlando.
Gasol is still rehabbing from a high left ankle sprain suffered this summer, so Brandan Wright got the start Monday, playing 17 minutes. The Grizzlies are understandably being extra cautious with Gasol since they want him to avoid further injury and be 100 percent ready to go for the beginning of the regular season.
