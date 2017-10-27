Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Dominates again in Thursday's win
Gasol totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 96-91 victory over Dallas.
Gasol kept things rolling against the Mavericks, compiling his fourth double-double of the season. He only put up nine double-doubles over the course of the entire last season, thus demonstrating his improved rebounding. With Zach Randolph moving in the off-season, Gasol now has more room to move inside, on both the offensive and defensive ends. While his numbers may not be sustainable, he remains an elite fantasy option who could easily outperform his ADP.
