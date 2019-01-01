Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in loss to Rockets

Gasol scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Rockets.

It's his second straight double-double, although Saturday's was with assists instead of boards, and 14th of the season. Gasol is still providing solid fantasy value at age 33, and he's even found a way to surprise -- his 1.4 steals per game would be a career high if he can keep it up.