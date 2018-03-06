Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in Monday's loss
Gasol scored a team-high 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 100-98 loss to the Spurs.
It was his 23rd double-double of the season, his best total in that category since 2011-12 and leaving him only five shy of tying his career high. At 33 years old, Gasol has proven that you can teach old dogs new tricks, as he's traded field-goal efficiency (career-low 41.6 percent) for three-pointers (career-high 1.5 per game) this season, but otherwise his production is right in line with expectations.
