Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in win
Gasol had 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Friday's win over Utah.
Gasol had a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert, but he got the better of the frenchman, who was held to just nine points in 37 minutes. Gasol has now recorded at least 17 points and two made threes in each of his last three games, and he's racked up 12 steals over that span.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts team-high 19 points in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Goes for 10 and 10 before injury•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Monday's victory•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times