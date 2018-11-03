Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in win

Gasol had 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Friday's win over Utah.

Gasol had a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert, but he got the better of the frenchman, who was held to just nine points in 37 minutes. Gasol has now recorded at least 17 points and two made threes in each of his last three games, and he's racked up 12 steals over that span.