Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's loss

Gasol posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 87-78 loss to the Nuggets.

Gasol was about the only offensive bright spot for the Grizzlies on a dreadful night overall, notching his third consecutive double-double in the process. The veteran center has eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of the last six games overall, as he continues to take on additional offensive responsibility with Mike Conley (Achilles) on the shelf. The 32-year-old came into Friday's contest posting his best rebounding average (8.6) since the 2011-12 campaign, and his consistently robust returns in that area are keeping his fantasy stock even higher than usual.