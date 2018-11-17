Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Gasol totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.
Gasol managed his sixth double-double of the season Friday but failed to add any defensive numbers for just the second time. Gasol has been very good so far this season, flying under the radar somewhat as opposed to some of the more flashy big men. His efficiency is certainly a downside to his overall value but given his current playing time and subsequent production, he should remain a solid top 50 asset moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Hauls in double-digit rebounds in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts team-high 19 points in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.