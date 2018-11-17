Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's win

Gasol totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.

Gasol managed his sixth double-double of the season Friday but failed to add any defensive numbers for just the second time. Gasol has been very good so far this season, flying under the radar somewhat as opposed to some of the more flashy big men. His efficiency is certainly a downside to his overall value but given his current playing time and subsequent production, he should remain a solid top 50 asset moving forward.