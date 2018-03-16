Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in loss

Gasol had 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Bulls.

Gasol flirted with a triple-double as the Grizzlies fell to another loss. They starting to firm as the favorites for the worst record in the league, much to the displeasure of Gasol. Despite the lackluster team performances, Gasol continues to be a nice source of production across the board. He should continue to produce nicely but owners need to be aware of the odd rest game from time to time.