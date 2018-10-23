Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Monday's victory
Gasol had 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 92-84 victory over the Jazz.
Gasol and the Grizzlies rolled into Utah and came away with an unexpected victory in what was a far from attractive game. Gasol had some back issues leading into the game but was able to take his place in the starting lineup, finishing with a double-double in 33 minutes. He is about as unflashy as they come but continues to do what he does on a nightly basis. Owners can rely on his production with the primary question normally revolving around his health.
