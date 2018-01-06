Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in narrow defeat

Gasol totaled 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.

Gasol's shot was cold once again, leading to his third consecutive sub-35 percent effort from the field. However, unlike the past two contests of the current stretch, the veteran big man kept firing away despite his struggles, with his 15 shot attempts ranking as his most over the last five games. He also made up for some of his offensive shortcomings with excellent rim protection, recording multiple blocks for the second straight contest to bring his two-game total to a whopping nine. Gasol remains a virtual lock for double-digit points with the additional offensive responsibility he's taking on while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined, keeping his fantasy stock formidable regardless of the ups and downs.