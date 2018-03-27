Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in rare victory
Gasol had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Timberwolves.
Gasol had an excellent all-around game Monday, dominating Karl-Anthony Towns in the battle of the big men. He was simply too strong for the younger Towns, having his way with him both inside and outside the painted area. Gasol continues to put up nice value when he sees the court but has become a victim of the resting policy. He should still be owned in all formats but just keep an eye on the pre-game notes.
