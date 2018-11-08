Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in win
Gasol contributed 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.
Gasol had his most complete game of the year, recording his third double-double and his first game with more than 19 points. In addition, he made a tremendous impact on the defensive end, racking up the most blocks of the season and limiting opposing center Nikola Jokic to just four points. Gasol is shooting just 41.2 percent from the field, but is still managing to contribute on the offensive end and is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 threes per game on the season.
