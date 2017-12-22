Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Saturday
Gasol is listed as doubtful to play, Saturday against the Spurs due to a left hip injury.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, which Gasol apparently sustained at some point during Thursday's loss to the Suns. He played 38 minutes in that contest, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Assuming Gasol sits Saturday, Brandan Wright, Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb could each see increased time.
