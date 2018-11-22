Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drills game-winning free throws

Gasol recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.

Gasol clinched the game with two foul shots at the 0.7-second mark of the fourth quarter, sealing Memphis' first win in eight games. Gasol also recorded his ninth double-double of the season. Now in his 11th year with the Grizzlies, Gasol continues to produce at a prolific pace and surprisingly ranks sixth in the league among centers in total scoring, with an average of 17 points per game.