Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drills game-winning free throws
Gasol recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.
Gasol clinched the game with two foul shots at the 0.7-second mark of the fourth quarter, sealing Memphis' first win in eight games. Gasol also recorded his ninth double-double of the season. Now in his 11th year with the Grizzlies, Gasol continues to produce at a prolific pace and surprisingly ranks sixth in the league among centers in total scoring, with an average of 17 points per game.
